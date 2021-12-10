Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) vs. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Critical Analysis

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nissan Motor and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 1 2 0 2.25 Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58

Fisker has a consensus price target of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 0.51% -0.03% -0.01% Fisker N/A -20.82% -16.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nissan Motor and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $74.17 billion 0.28 -$4.22 billion $0.21 46.43 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($1.21) -14.76

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nissan Motor. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nissan Motor beats Fisker on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business. The company was founded on December 26, 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

