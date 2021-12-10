Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $249.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.37. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

