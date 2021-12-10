Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after buying an additional 574,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after buying an additional 440,884 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after buying an additional 129,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 111.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 119,954 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of DY stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.