Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.78. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

