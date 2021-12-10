Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

