Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,929 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,863 shares of company stock worth $464,577. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.