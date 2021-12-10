Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.46. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

In related news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

