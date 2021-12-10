Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $184,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

