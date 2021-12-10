Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 147,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,501,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after buying an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.