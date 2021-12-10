Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,000 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 1,625.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter worth $2,965,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRO opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

