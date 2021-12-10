Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 266.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

