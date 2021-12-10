Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,799 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 187.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.