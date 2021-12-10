Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.66. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 1,608 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 16.98%.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $142,522 in the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

