NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells $273,150.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00.

NGM stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

