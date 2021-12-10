NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NEX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 19,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,711. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.03.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.