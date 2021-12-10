NextDAO Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $343,033.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001817 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056607 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,219,351,258 coins and its circulating supply is 2,179,119,149 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

