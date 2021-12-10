NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 191 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 96,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Chewy by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,815.00 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

