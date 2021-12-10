NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $35,000 in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 38.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Zendesk by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,267 shares of company stock worth $13,135,771. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.10. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

