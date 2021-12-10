NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 813 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 183.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EJUL. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $3,135,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

EJUL stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $26.94.

