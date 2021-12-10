NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 173,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,155,357 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

