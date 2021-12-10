New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $68,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $607.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $627.16 and its 200 day moving average is $639.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $447.82 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

