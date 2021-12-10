New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,750 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,750 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $75,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

