New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $89,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.30 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.