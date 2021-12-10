New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,466 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $82,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 129,051 shares of company stock valued at $14,861,122. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $120.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

