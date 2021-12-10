Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $154.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.25, but opened at $86.79. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $84.34, with a volume of 3,585 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA.

