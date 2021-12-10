Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $154.00 at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,290,000 after purchasing an additional 542,972 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $37,473,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

