Nestree Price Down 13.8% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $11.45 million and $288,372.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.77 or 0.99237816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032306 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.03 or 0.00827955 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

