NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $28.85. NeoGames shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 789 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $620.95 million and a P/E ratio of 71.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 311,848 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.