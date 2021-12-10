NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $28.85. NeoGames shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 789 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.95 million and a P/E ratio of 71.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 311,848 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

