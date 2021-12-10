Needham & Company LLC Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $210.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.43.

Coupa Software stock opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.52 and a 200-day moving average of $231.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

