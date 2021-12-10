My Size’s (MYSZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of My Size stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.74. My Size has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

In related news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in My Size by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in My Size by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

