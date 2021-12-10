My Size’s (MYSZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of My Size stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.74. My Size has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.97.
In related news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
My Size Company Profile
My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.
