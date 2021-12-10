Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $896.61

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 896.61 ($11.89) and traded as high as GBX 911 ($12.08). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 904 ($11.99), with a volume of 173,844 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 896.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 905.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Alan Giles purchased 2,023 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 911 ($12.08) per share, for a total transaction of £18,429.53 ($24,439.11).

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

