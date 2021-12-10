Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Shares Down 0.3%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €248.10 ($278.76) and last traded at €249.70 ($280.56). 231,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €250.55 ($281.52).

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €248.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €241.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

