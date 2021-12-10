Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €241.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €241.00 ($270.79) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($292.13) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($329.21) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($356.18) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($270.79) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €278.00 ($312.36).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

