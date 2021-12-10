Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.75.

MTL stock opened at C$11.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.98.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

