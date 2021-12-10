MovieBloc (MBL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.72 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $60.33 million and $16.72 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006977 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,752,849,263 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

