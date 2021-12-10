Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 3.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $63,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,271,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,808,000 after buying an additional 67,569 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.70.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

