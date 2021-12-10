Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 919 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.68. 52,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

