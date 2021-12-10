Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 88 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $28,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.58.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFX traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

