Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 100 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,480. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

