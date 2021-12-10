Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Raises Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

