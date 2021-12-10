Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $202.26. The stock had a trading volume of 55,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,976. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

