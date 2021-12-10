Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $263.29

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $263.29 and last traded at $262.54, with a volume of 3298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.18.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

