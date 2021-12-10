Morgan Stanley Sells 9,969 Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of StoneMor worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StoneMor by 1,147.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in StoneMor in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in StoneMor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in StoneMor by 162.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in StoneMor by 114.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 254,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. StoneMor Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $289.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

