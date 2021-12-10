Morgan Stanley Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $140.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $118.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

