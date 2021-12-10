Morgan Stanley Lowers Torrid (NYSE:CURV) to Equal Weight

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Get Torrid alerts:

CURV stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78. Torrid has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $23,809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $8,950,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.