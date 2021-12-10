Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:IIF)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.0011 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of IIF stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.