Morgan Stanley Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $691,261 in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $109.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

