Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Gogo worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo by 106.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

GOGO stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.