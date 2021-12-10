Morgan Stanley Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $251.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $251.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.57.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.54 and its 200 day moving average is $236.43. Cummins has a 1 year low of $209.09 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

