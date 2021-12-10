Morgan Stanley Buys 45,058 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TIM were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97,914 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 606,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 78,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in TIM in the second quarter worth about $3,925,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Tim S.A. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.09 million. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

